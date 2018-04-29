Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman stabbed

A woman died after she was stabbed in Bestwood village last night and a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Officers were called by paramedics to the incident, who treated a 30-year-old woman with ‘serious injuries’. She died at the scene.

Police said the incident happened in Millbank Place, Bestwood Village, at around 10.40pm on Saturday (April 28).

The 32-year-old man was located a short time later by officers and arrested in connection with incident.

Anyone with information is being urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident 933 of April 28.