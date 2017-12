A man has been charged with burglary and resisting arrest in connection with an incident in Bulwell.

Nottinghamshire Police received a report of a burglary at a property in Piccadilly at about 3.46am yesterday, Sunday, December 10.

Officers arrested a man following a foot pursuit.

A police spokesman said: “Mitchell Musson, 25, of no fixed address, has been charged with burglary and resisting arrest. He has been bailed to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 9 2018.”