A 31-year-old man has been charged with burglary and fraud following an incident in Bulwell.

Police were called to reports of a break-in in Muriel Gardens at about 12.30pm on January 8, 2019, where a laptop, mobile phone and bank card had been taken. The bank card was then used at various locations in Nottingham.

Jahya Williams, of Amesbury Circus in Nottingham, was arrested on Thursday and was remanded to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court today.