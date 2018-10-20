Man charged with Mansfield burglary Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... A man has been charged with a burglary in Mansfield. Jack Williamson, 23, of Rushcliffe Road, Hucknall, was charged in relation to a burglary at a shop in Chesterfield Road South yesterday (Friday, October 19). Police logo He is set to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court today (Saturday, October 20). Kirkby 'made proud by fantastic' centenary poppy cascade