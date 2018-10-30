Man due in court charged in connection with Hucknall stabbing

A man is due to appear in court charged in connection with a stabbing in Hucknall that happened on Sunday, October 28.

Russell Scott Thorne, 41, of no fixed address, is charged with affray, possession of a bladed article in a public place, driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today, Tuesday October 30.

A 45-year-old man was taken to hospital with stab wounds to his arm and back.

He is currently in an induced coma and is in a stable condition.

A 23-year-old man arrested on suspicion of affray has been subsequently released under investigation.

