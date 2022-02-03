Man in hospital after being hit by car in Hucknall town centre
A man was taken to hospital after being hit by a car on Portland Road in Hucknall.
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 12:34 pm
The incident happened around 6.30pm on Wednesday, February 2.
Police blocked off the road between the Aldi supermarket and the small Morrisons Daily store while the injured man was attended to and then taken to hospital.
A spokesperson said: “We received reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.
"The driver of the car stopped immediately and there were no serious injuries but the pedestrian was taken to hospital.”
