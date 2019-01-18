Man jailed for brutally attacking a Notts shop owner which left him without part of his ear

A man who hit a Basford shop owner over the head with wine bottles during a brutal assault, causing him to lose a part of his ear, has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years.

Devananden Diraj, 30, of Blundell Avenue, Cleethorpes, was found guilty of robbery and grievous bodily harm following a four-day trial.

On Christmas Day 2017 Diraj entered Western Valley Stores in Valley Road, Basford, where he got involved in an argument with the shop owner.

Diraj pushed the shop owner over before grabbing a wine bottle from the shelf. He hit the victim over the head with it before grabbing another wine bottle and striking him over the head again.

He grabbed the first wine bottle again and smashed it over the shopkeeper's head. Diraj then searched his pockets and took his wallet.

Diraj left the store and drove off, leaving the shopkeeper badly injured.

The shop owner, who was covered in blood, managed to find a phone and call the police. He then noticed his wallet was missing.

Diraj, returned to the store a few days later to apologise to the victim and return his wallet which had no money missing from it.

Following the assault the shop owner was taken to hospital where he needed stitches to his head. He also lost a part of his ear.

Speaking after Diraj was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court, on Friday, January 11, Detective Constable Lisa Jones said: "This was a brutal and unprovoked attack which left the victim with serious injuries.

"I’m glad the court recognised the seriousness of these offences and I hope now that Diraj, is behind bars and the victim can move forward with his life."