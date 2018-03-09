Man robbed in Bulwell

Detectives are investigating a robbery in the Highbury Road area of Bulwell.

Police were called to the area at around 2.30am yesterday (Thursday 8 March 2018) after three man approached a man and demanded him to hand over his belongings.

The offenders are described as:

1. Early to mid 20s with a green bandana covering his face and a hood over his head.

2. White with an orange bandana covering his face, a hood over his head and an orange baseball cap.

3. Not much of a description but had a black bandana covering his face.

If you recognise them or have any information that could help, please contact us on 101 quoting incident 42 of 8 March. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.