The aftermath of the explosion (Photo Ashfield Distrct Council)

Three fire crews – along with Ashfield District Council officers – were dispatched to the scene at Chatsworth Drive at aorund 2.40 pm.

Via it’s social media channels, the council said: “We have responded to an incident on Chatsworth Drive in Hucknall this afternoon following an explosion in a flat.

“The incident has not been caused by a gas supply issue but is suspected to be down to use of an aerosol or similar product.

“The Council has dispatched a number of officers to deal with the incident and support tenants wherever possible.”

A photo also released by the council shows the extent of the damage.

A Hucknall resident suggested that up to five people were inside the property and one person had been badly burnt, although this has not been confirmed by the emergency services.

Locals reacted with dismay and concern for those affected, sending their hopes that everyone is okay.