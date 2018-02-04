Man stabbed after fight broke out following crash

A man has been arrested following reports of an altercation involving a group of men after a collision in Bulwell this afternoon (Sunday, February 4).

It was reported that four men were involved in the altercation after a collision involving three vehicles in St Albans Road just after 12pm.

A man suffered a stab wound during the incident and was taken to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray. He remains in police custody.

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 343 of February 4, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.