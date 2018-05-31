Man suffers serious injuries, including burns, after assault in Bulwell

Police are investigating after a 54-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, including burns, following an assault this morning.

He suffered the injuries during an incident at a property in Cinderhill Walk, Bulwell, just before 4am on Thursday.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening but he has been taken to Queen's Medical Centre.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident.

A cordon has been put in place at the scene and house-to-house inquiries are being carried out.

Anyone who witnessed anything is urged to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 78 of 31 May.