Police are appealing for information after a robbery in Hucknall.

At around 6am on Friday, a man entered Hayden Lane Post Office and waved a bag at the shop assistant, who believed it contained a gun.

He demanded the money from the till and then made off on foot with an amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a young man, of slim build and around 5ft 6in.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 89 of May 4.