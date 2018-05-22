MANCHESTER ARENA ATTACK ONE YEAR ON: How the anniversary is being marked

The anniversary of the Manchester Arena terror attack will be marked today with a national silence.

People will fall silent at 2.30pm this afternoon to remember the 22 people killed after suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a device in the foyer of the arena on May 22, 2017.

Hundreds of people were also injured in the attack, which happened at the conclusion of a concert by American singer Ariana Grande.

The anniversary will be marked with an invitation-only service of remembrance at Manchester Cathedral, starting at 2pm and attended by Prince William and the Prime Minster Theresa May, as well as the families of the victims, people who were injured and the emergency services who attended the scene.

A national one minute silence will then take place at 2.30pm, and this evening, local choirs will join forces for a Manchester Together - With One Voice event in Manchester's Albert Square from 7.30pm.

At 10.31pm tonight, bells will ring out across Manchester to mark the exact moment the attack took place last year.