Mansfield boozer offered to fight cops

A boozed up Mansfield man blundered into a bush before launching himself at police officers, a court heard.

Mark Beresford was shouting and swearing in Mayfield Close, at 9pm, on February 3, and when officers arrived he swore at them too, and offered to fight them.

Prosecutor Neil Hollett said: “He was stumbling about and his speech was slurred. He was warned about his aggressive behaviour.

“He walked into a bush and pushed himself off and into the officers.”

Beresford, 34, of Winster Way, admitted drunk and disorderly conduct when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He told the court he was on a course in a bid to gaining job qualifications and had not drunk since the incident.

“I shouldn’t drink at all,” he said. “I can’t stop at one or two. Since the incident I haven’t touched one drop of drink.”

He was fined £40, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.