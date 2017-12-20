Mansfield casino’s life-changing wheelchair donation

A wheelchair has been donated to a Nottinghamshire boy thanks to funds raised by a Mansfield casino.

Jay McCrea, 11, from Top Valley, received the powered wheelchair that will give him the independence to carry on with his education.

Jay, who lives with his mum and three siblings, suffers from Bilateral Cerebral Palsy, which affects his legs and lower limb joints.

Based on Low Moor Road, Cashino is one of the main fundraisers for CHIPS- a charity which aims to provide specialised powered wheelchairs for children with severe mobility problems.

Jay’s mum, Emma said; “We cannot be more thankful to Cashino for this amazing gift and the opportunities it gives Jay.

“This wheelchair will allow him to get around school and home with much more ease, and will also enhance his ability to keep up with his friends and family.”

Cashino Mansfield’s venue manager, Sandra Radford, said: “It’s so rewarding to know that our fundraising efforts are going to make such a huge difference to Jay and his family’s life.He is such a lovely, friendly boy who thoroughly deserves this wheelchair.”

Co-founder of CHIPS charity Linda Lindsay said: “It is so important for CHIPS that our donors see the results of their hard work, and we try to ensure that all the recipients are local to where the funds have been raised.”

In total, CHIPS has raised around £2million and presented around 500 wheelchairs to children throughout the UK.