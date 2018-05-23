Mansfield dad leapt out of van and punched teen boy in the mouth

A Mansfield dad jumped out of his van by a roundabout and punched a 16-year-old boy in the mouth, a court heard.

Ross Allsebrook confronted the teen on Priory Road, near Yeoman Hill Park, in Mansfield Woodhouse, at 3pm, on March 24.

He shouted: “Don’t do that again,” at the teen, who was standing on the pedestrian island, said prosecutor Emma Heath-Tilford.

When the teen replied “OK”, Allsebrook said: “Carry on and I will punch you.”

Thinking he was being sarcastic, the teen said: “I’m not scared of you.”

Allsebrook got out of his white van and punched the teen, leaving him with a cut to his bottom lip and a swollen mouth.

“In police interview, he said he didn’t want to mess anyone around and hold his hands up,” said Ms Heath-Tilford.

The court heard he had a previous conviction for battery in 2015.

Allsebrook, 36, of Cranmer Grove, admitted common assault by beating, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said Allsebrook had been taking medication for depression, following a difficult financial period.

His doctor confirmed in a letter that side-effects of the medication include anxiety.

Chair John Marsh said: “You’re a responsible man with a responsible job and you flare up like this.

“I can’t stress how lucky you are that you’re not going to custody today.”

Allsebrook was given a 12 month community order with 20 days of a rehabilitation activity.

He was fined £650, and was ordered to pay £100 compensation, as well as an £85 government surcharge and £85 costs.