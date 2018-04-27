Mansfield driver will lose job for drink drive offence

A Mansfield driver will lose his job after he was stopped by police while twice over the legal limit, a court heard.

Andrew Floyde’s car was pulled over by officers on Slant Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, at 11.30pm, on April 11.

A test revealed he had 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The 56-year-old, of Audrey Crescent, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

The court heard he was banned in 1999 for the same offence.

When asked if he wanted to add anything, Floyde, who was unrepresented, said: “No. I got done.”

He was banned for 18 months, but was offered a drink drive rehab course which will reduce the disqualification by four and a half months, if completed before April 2019.

He was fined £404, and ordered to pay a £40 government surcharge. No costs were awarded.