Mansfield man faces crown court for knocking stranger unconscious

A Mansfield dad-to-be knocked a stranger unconscious and shouted threats outside a busy town centre pub after he was punched in the face by someone else, a court heard.

Witnesses on Clumber Street saw Grant Brazier bleeding from the nose and shouting: “I am going to kill him, I am going to kill him,” said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

Door staff at the Stag and Pheasant pub thought they were going to be assaulted when he picked up a loose railing and began swinging it about, just before 11pm, on September 9, last year.

“He ran towards the After Dark night club and hit a man from another group,” Mr Pietryka said.

“The man fell to the floor, unconscious.”

Brazier’s victim was left with a broken nose, a cut at the back of his head which needed glueing, as well as bruising and swelling.

In police interview, Brazier admitted drinking about ten pints and a couple of shots.

“He said he was sorry and was embarrassed for what he had done,” Mr Pietryka said.

In a statement from December, his victim reported that he had not been out with friends since the incident and had not regained his sense of smell.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said Brazier had been to a stag-do in Nottingham, before returning to Mansfield for drinks with his girlfriend, when he was hit twice in the face.

“He saw the man that did it go into the Stag and Pheasant and that’s why he went into the pub. There was no reason for that assault on him,” he said.

“He accepts that it set him off and he lost his temper. He has to concede that he was angry and upset and he punched one person.

“It’s ironic that he was the victim of an unprovoked attack and that he committed one himself.”

He said that Brazier, who is due to be a father in June, was “fearful of what will happen.”

The 24-year-old, of Cox’s Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm and using threatening behaviour, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

The court heard he has a similar conviction from 2012.

Magistrates decided that their sentencing powers were insufficient, and granted him unconditional bail to appear at Mansfield Magistrates Courtfor sentencing, on April 6.