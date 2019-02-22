Mansfield man kept weapon in car “because he liked the look of it”

A Mansfield man who carried an offensive weapon in his car claimed he found it in the boot and kept it “because he liked the look of it”, a court heard.

Aaron Smalley’s car was stopped on Coxmoor Road, Sutton, because it had no front number plate, and a police officer smelled cannabis, at 5pm, on January 11.

Smalley produced a small packet of the drug, and the officer spotted an extendable baton, tucked between the handbrake and passenger seat, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

“He said he found it in the boot of the car and decided to keep it,” Mr Carr said. “He said he never intended to use it unless he had to.”

Probation officer Raqia Bano said Smalley, who had no previous convictions, was of low risk of harm to the general public and was unlikely to reoffend.

“I made a mistake, I am sorry for that and it won’t happen again,” he told the court.

Smalley, 31, of Ninth Avenue, Forest Town, admitted possession of the weapon and the Class B drugs, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was given a three month curfew, from 8pm to 6am, and must pay £85 costs and an £85 government surcharge.