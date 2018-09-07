Mansfield man missed unpaid work punishment

A Mansfield man who failed to turn up for an unpaid work punishment because he was busy with his job has been warned he faces prison if he misses any more days.

Carl Sutton, 48, of Drayton Avenue, admitted failing to comply with a community order, imposed on July 5, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

Probation officer Sarah Todd said he didn’t turn up on July 27, and August 5, and had only completed eight and a quarter hours of the 90 hours he was ordered to carry out.

Mark Stock, mitigating, said Sutton had been employed as a groundworker for Severn Trent Water, but had missed the appointments because his shifts had been changed at the last minute.

“He is due to start a new contract with Anglian Water which has fixed shifts,” Mr Stocks added.

Sutton was warned that if he breaches the order again the bench “may well dispose of this by way of a custodial sentence.”

He was fined £300 and ordered to pay £60 costs.