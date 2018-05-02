Mansfield man punched two women in town centre brawl

A Mansfield man punched two women in the face after brawling in the street with a gang of men, a court heard.

Magistrates were shown CCTV of Craig Payne and a friend exhanging blows with the group of males from Nottingham, in Mansfield town centre, at 4am, on October 16.

The camera then captured him approaching two women, who were connected to the Nottingham men, and knocking them both to the ground, before running off in the direction of the market place with his friend, who remains unidentified.

The court heard none of those involved pursued a complaint.

Probation officer Cheryl Nisbet said: “He had been drinking since 1pm the day before and was seven out of ten on a one to ten scale of drunkeness.”

She said it was the first time he had been out drinking since a car accident in 2016.

“He and his friend took issue with a group of people from Nottingham,” said Mrs Nisbet.

“The situation got very quickly got out of hand.

“He said the first woman approached him and scratched his face. Looking back he should have walked away.

“Had he been sober he thinks he would have done so.

“Everything on his short record is going into town, drinking and getting into altercations.”

Payne, 29, of Sanderling Way, Forest Town, admitted affray when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was sent to prison for 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to carry out 30 days of the COVAID (Control Of Violence in Angry Impulsive Drinkers) programme.

He must pay a £115 government surcharge and £85 costs.