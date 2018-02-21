Mansfield man’s “terrifying” attack on ex-partner

A Mansfield man launched a “terrifying” drunken attack on his ex-partner after returning from an eight-hour boozing session, a court heard.

Andrew Jowle appeared suddenly in the woman’s bedroom on Chester Street, while she was getting ready to go out at 7.45pm, on February 10.

Prosecutor Anna Pierrepont said: “He began to demand - “Where do you think you are going? It’s nearly midnight.”

“She decided to get out of the house. She telephoned her former husband from the garden.”

Jowle pushed her violently down the garden wall and grabbed the phone, before punching the woman twice in the face, said Miss Pierrepont.

And he continued hitting her head while she screamed for him to stop.

When she ran out into the street, Jowle tried to lock the front door behind her with his back door key and continued shouting abuse.

In a statement, the woman said: “I never thought he was the type of man to hit a woman. However, when he has been drinking he becomes argumentative and angry.

“I was extremely terrified.”

Calling for a restraining order, she said: “As far as I am concerned the relationship is over.”

Ms Pierrepont said the woman was left with swelling and reddening to her right cheekbone and head, as well as bruising on her thigh.

The court heard their three and a half year relationship had been “on and off”, but Jowle had been living at the address and paying rent.

Jowle, 51, of Manvers Street, admitted assault by beating, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

The court heard he was convicted of a violent assault against a former partner in 1997, for which he received a conditional discharge.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said the father of three, who works as a window fitter, had been drinking since lunchtime and watching football with friends.

She said: “He is generally a very quiet, unassuming gentleman. He can’t really give an explanation as to why he acted in that manner.”

Probation officer Sarah Phillips said: “He can’t recall the incident because of his alcohol intake. His memory was veiled until he woke up in the cell. He is disgusted by his behaviour.”

She said a “pattern was emerging” as he had a conviction for domestic-related criminal damage in 2012, and assault on an ex partner in 2006.

Jowle was given an 18 month community order, with 30 days to attend a building better relationship course, as well as six rehabilitation activity days to address his drinking.

He must also carry out 40 hours of unpaid work, and pay an £85 government surcharge, £100 compensation and £85 costs.

An 18 month restraining order was also imposed, banning him from contacting the woman and going to Chester Street.