Mansfield man waited 8 months for “tiny” mamba charge

A Mansfield man who was found with a “very tiny amount of mamba” waited eight months before he appeared in court.

Jordan Harris was stopped on Leeming Street, on February 27, with 0.33g of the Class B drug, but his case was only heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

The court heard he was jailed in September last year for possessing a blade, and his post sentence supervision will run until February next year.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said: “He was fully cooperative, he told the police exactly what it was.

“I’m not entirely sure why it required eight months of investigation.

“It was a very tiny amount.

“I don’t seek to put the Crown in a difficult position but there’s no explanation as to why it took so long.”

Harris, 22, of Smith Street, admitted possession and was handed a 12 month conditional discharge.

He was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £20 government surcharge.