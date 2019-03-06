Mansfield man who punched partner told: your problems are no excuse

A Mansfield man who punched his partner on the nose was told his mental health problems were not an excuse for violence.

Harry Philby told the woman to leave him along because he was struggling with depression when she called at his Langford Road home, on February 18.

Prosecutor Donna Fawcett said he had been violent to his partner on a number of occasions, after losing his job when he failed a drug test.

The woman was left in shock when Philby blocked the front door and hit her, said Mrs Fawcett.

Probation officer Raqia Bano said: “He admits he lost control because his mental health deteriorated. He admits using violence against previous partners.

“He accepts he needs help with managing his relationships.”

Philby, 23, admitted common assault, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: “Your difficulties are not an excuse. This was a vicious assault on someone you profess to love.”

Philby was fined £50, and must pay £85 costs and an £85 government surcharge. He must engage with a 30 day programme and carry out 20 rehabilitation sessions.

A two year restraining order was imposed to prevent him from going to her Cambridge Street home.