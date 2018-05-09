Mansfield man will lose job after drink drive conviction

A Mansfield man will lose his job after being caught over the limit in a supermarket car park, magistrates have heard.

Paul Bonson’s Skoda was stopped in the Tesco Express car park, on Chesterfield Road South, at 5.30pm, on April 21.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

A test revealed he had 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 millilitres.

Mary Dixon, mitigating, said he had been doing DIY when he argued with his partner.

“He only drank a couple of cans and was surprised he was so far over the limit,” she said. “There doesn’t appear to be any bad driving.”

She said the self-employed machine calibrator, who has to travel to work, will be hit by a “severe financial cost” because of the inevitable ban.

Bonson, 41, of West Bank Wynd, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was banned for 17 months, he was offered a drink drive rehab course which will reduce the disqualification by 129 days, if he completes it by March 2019.

He was fined £440, and was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a government surcharge of £44.