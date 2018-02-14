Mansfield nightclub staff detained cocaine user

A Barnsley man was found with cocaine by staff in a Mansfield night club while out on a works do, a court heard.

Lee Smith was detained at the Late Lounge, on Leeming Street, until police arrived at 9pm, on December 16.

In police interview he said he had bought £40 of the drug from a friend in Rotherham, but would not name him.

Smith, 22, of Chapel Street, Thunscoe, admitted possession of the Class A drug when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

Nigel Boddy, mitigating, said his client “deeply regretted” what he had done.

“It was a very tiny quantity of cocaine that was obviously for personal use,” he said.

Smith, now unemployed, was fined £40, and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £15 victim surcharge.