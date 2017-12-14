Mansfield perfume thief is cleaning up her act

A Mansfield woman who was caught shoplifting twice from the same store on the same day is trying to tackle her drug addiction, magistrates heard.

Chelsea Jones was detained by staff in Debenhams, in the Four Seasons shopping cente, just before 5pm, on November 4, when she tried to leave with £245 of perfume.

She was recognised as the same woman who had taken Hugo Boss and Ralph Lauren fragrances, worth £84, at lunch time.

Jones, 20, of Alcock Avenue, admitted two counts of theft, at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said Jones, who has no previous convictions, had written letters of apology to the store and the court.

He said her drug addiction “got out of control” when she started a relationship with a “hardened offender”, who was now back in prison.

“She walked away from an old relationshop and her three-year-old daughter and all help,” said Mr Perry.

“She knows that people who misuse drugs end up clean or in prison.

“She doesn’t want that for herself. She came this close to throwing everything away.”

He said that Jones was now reunited with her daughter and had obtained a methadone prescription from drug services.

“I am optimistic that her first conviction will be her last,” added Mr Perry.

He said that a year ago, Jones had been working for the job centre, and then in a supermarket.

Magistrates fined her £120, and ordered her to pay £84 comensation to Debenhams, as well as a £30 victim surcharge, and £85 costs.