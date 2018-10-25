Mansfield shoplifter’s drug misuse must stop

A Mansfield woman who stole from five shops in a single day to fund booze and drug habits has been given a chance to turn her life around, a court heard.

Claire Marsh was spotted on CCTV stealing from Clinton Cards, Poundland, Boots, Beales and Sports Direct, in the town, on September 23, as well as from the Co-Op, on Southwell Road West, on August 28.

In interview, she told police she did it in order to find her alcohol and drug dependency, said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.

The court heard she had been arrested numerous times for shoplifting and was released from prison in January after a conviction for four thefts in December, 2017.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said all Marsh’s crimes were acquisitive, she was no risk to the public, and there had been a gap in her offending between 2008 and 2014.

“She got clean and got into a new relationship and had a son,” Mr Perry said.

But although she stopped using heroin, the relationship while initially good, became violent, he said, and the birth of a second child with cerebral palsy in 2012, created “huge pressure”.

“She started to drink and relapse into drug misuse,” Mr Perry added.

Her benefits were cut off two months ago, and she had no income at the time of the offences. She had built up rent arrears and was fighting to keep her accommodation.

“This is all a consequence of her drug misuse, which has to stop,” he said.

Marsh, 38, of Smith Street, admitted six counts of theft when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

She was given 12 weeks in prison, suspended for six months, with a six month drug rehabilitation requirement.

She was ordered to pay £10 compensation to Boots and £32 to the Co-Op.