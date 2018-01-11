Mansfield teen drove drunk pal’s car into a crash

A Mansfield teenager was persuaded to drive his drunk friend’s car 100 yards when she fell against him and caused an accident, a court heard.

Police found Todd Allen next to a Ford Fiesta, parked the wrong way on Maltby Road, in Mansfield, just before 4.20am, on December 19.

A test revealed he had 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Allen, 19, of Piper Close, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted drink driving and driving without insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Steve Williams, mitigating, said Allen had gone out with a female friend who got “progressively more drunk as the evening went on”, and who pestered him to drive the car a short distance.

“He got fed up and started the car,” said Mr Williams. “She fell against him and caused him to collide with a car and hit the bollards.”

The court heard the other car’s wing mirror was clipped, and the bollards were damaged.

He said the electrical engineer, who had no previous convictions, was “a thoroughly decent young man who made a mistake.”

Allen was fined £360, and must pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

He was banned for 16 months, but was offered a drink drive course which will reduce the length of the disqualification by 121 days if completed before November.