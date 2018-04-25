Mansfield woman fined for urinating on nightclub stairs

A Mansfield woman who spent a penny on carpeted stairs in a town centre night club has been handed a £165 court bill.

Jamie Bracken was detained by doorstaff after urinating inside Lexis, on Clumber Street, and when a police officer arrived she shouted: “F*** off, I’m staying here.”

She later told police she began drinking lager at 8pm the day before her arrest at 3.15pm, on April 6.

She said she suffers from diabetes and couldn’t recall the incident because of low blood sugar.

Bracken, 30, of Harrison Road, admitted urinating in public, at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

The court heard she has a previous conviction from 2016 for assaulting a constable and criminal damage.

She told magistrates: “I don’t remember any of it and I am sorry for speaking to people like that.”

She was fined £50 and was ordered to pay a £30 government surcharge and £85 costs.