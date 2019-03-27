Meden Vale man stalked pregnant ex-partner

A Meden Vale man bombarded his ex-partner with hundreds of messages in one day and left her scared to be alone after she ended their relationship, a court heard.

Kurt Cameron stalked the woman between January 27 and February 21, after she told him she planned to terminate a pregnancy.

“Since then he has constantly harassed her, turning up, banging on the windows and threatening to smash up her friend’s car,” said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.

She said Cameron took pictures of his ex’s friend’s car, when it was parked outside her house in Forest Town, drove off when police were called, and returned when they left.

The court heard Cameron’s ex-partner told police: “I am too scared to stay in the house on my own.

“I feel as if I can’t do anything or go anywhere without him knowing where I am.”

He called her up to 250 times in one day, the court heard.

“He keeps telling her to keep the baby,” said Ms Fawcett, who revealed the complainant had since decided not to end the pregnancy.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said Cameron was upset because “this is the first he has heard that she will continue with the pregnancy.”

“I am sure that is a shock in itself,” she said. “There are always two sides to the story.

“It’s charged as a stalking but it’s at the lowest level.

“She told him she would not be able to have children. They were planning to get married. He was clearly very much in love with her.

“When they found out she was pregnant, they were delighted.”

She asked Cameron to give her some space, but then refused to speak to him, Ms Pursglove said.

“She told him she didn’t love him and it was a massive blow.

“One of the problems was he couldn’t get answers as to why she had this massive change of heart.

“He acknowledges that he started to drink heavily.

“He admitted his behaviour was totally inappropriate.”

She said Cameron, who had no previous convictions, had fathered a child with a previous partner, which is due to be born on April 22.

Cameron, 28, of Rufford Avenue, Meden Vale, admitted stalking, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

A three year restraining order was made, banning him from contacting the woman, except through solicitors or the family court.

He was given an 18-month community order, with 30 sessions of a building better relationships programme.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 government surcharge.

