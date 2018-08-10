Meet baby Riley - the 9-month-old from Kirkby who is allergic to 30 kinds of food, carpets and inflatables

Can you lend support to nine-month-old Riley Kinsey?

Riley was born with an undiagnosed allergy condition, meaning his body reacts to a number of different household items and foods, including things as regular as milk and potatoes.

Nine month old Riley Kinsey was born with multiple allergies and can't eat more than 30 types of food.

Riley was fine until he was six weeks old, at which point he developed bad eczema, and when he was a few months old he had an anaphylaxic reaction to baby porridge.

This caused his body to react to almost every food his parents Kayleigh and Michael try to feed him, as well as when touching household items like the carpet and even his sister’s inflatable hammer.

Riley is also allergic to a number of medical creams, including E45 and Sudocrem, making his skin condition impossible to combat for the family.

“You don’t even realise before you hear it how severe he is”, explains mother Kayleigh.

A list of the foods, drinks and creams Riley is allergic to, as documented by mother Kayleigh.

“We literally have to wash our hands so many times a day and hoover because he will react to the slightest crumb.

“His allergies are airborne when at its worst, so we have to eat in a different room and can’t go out to a restaurant.

“He is allergic to so much that, when you go out and places say ‘we cater for allergies’ it is very difficult, because more than likely they can’t cater for his severe needs.

“What’s more difficult, his bloods might say he’s okay to eat certain foods but then he tries it and he is allergic.”

A flier for the fun day, to be held this weekend at Saint Mark's Church, Nottingham Road.

Riley is allergic to more than 30 known types of food, with his parents regularly testing to see how he reacts to different items.

This includes reactions to food such as bananas, coco pops, pork, spaghetti, and watermelon.

To ensure they limit the amount of reactions Riley has while at home, Kayleigh and Michael have even taken measures in their routines to safeguard the household.

“We only eat in the kitchen and he isn’t allowed in there”, says Kayleigh.

“He also has his own work surface and fridge freezer for the stuff he can eat.”

Kayleigh and Michael, both 24, met when they were pupils at Samworth Church Academy, before moving into a house on the Portland Park estate in Kirkby.

Since moving to the house, they have spent more than £5,000 on a new carpet, hundreds of pounds on creams that do not react with Riley’s skin and now need to find money to build a conservatory on the house.

This will cater for the extra space Riley needs and to give the family more space around the house, and it will allow them to store his medicines and creams.

The couple have set up a GoFundMe page online to help raise funds, and have started a Facebook group called ‘The life of Riley’ where people can find out more about his journey and help the young family support his needs.

To find out more about Riley’s story, visit ‘The life of Riley’ at: www.facebook.com/groups/229161581047559

To donate to his GoFundMe page, visit: www.gofundme.com/rileys-allergies.