Memory loss woman stole from Worksop stores

A Worksop woman with memory loss problems stole meat and coffee from Asda to sell, as well as a heart mug as a Christmas gift, a court heard.

CCTV captured Joanna Gray stealing two beef joints, worth £20, on September 11, and two jars of coffee, worth £10, on November 4, from the Worksop branch of the store.

She was found with a £10 heart mug, taken from Clinton Cards, by a police officer, on December 8.

Gray, 38, of Potter Street, admitted three counts of theft when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

The court heard she was released from prison in June 2016 after a two year sentence for arson.

David Grant, mitigating, said: “I have represented this lady for a number of years - her life is very much on a knife edge.”

He said she had “substantial underlying mental health issues” including post traumatic stress disorder, as well as “quite serious memory loss, which is aggravated by the medication she is taking.”

He said she had now found accommodation through Framework, the homeless charity.

Probation officer Greta Percival said Gray’s shoplifting had been linked to a drug misuse problem.

Gray was given a 12 month community order with 12 days of a rehabilitation activity requirement.

She must also pay compensation to Asda, a £30 government surcharge, and £85 court costs.