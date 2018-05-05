Men sentenced after stabbing in Hucknall town centre

Two men have been sentenced after a man was stabbed during a fight in Hucknall town centre.

Aaron Brandham, 21, of Nursery Close, Hucknall, pleaded guilty to wounding, affray and possessing a knife in a public place.

He also pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault, in relation to an incident at a nightclub in Bristol on May 7 2017, and pleaded guilty to the theft of petrol from a garage on Derby Road, Annesley, on June 7 2017.

He was sentenced to a total of 31 months in prison and given a five-year criminal behaviour order.

The order bars him from being in Hucknall while under the influence of drugs or drink, using threatening words or behaviour or causing people to fear violence. If he breaches the order he risks five years in prison.

Kyle Bradley, 20, of Beauvale Crescent, Hucknall, received a 12-month community order and 100 hours’ unpaid work after pleading guilty to common assault in High Street, Hucknall, on June 4 2017.

Nottingham Crown Court heard that two men were walking in High Street, Hucknall, at about 11pm on June 4 2017, when they noticed a group of youths coming towards them.

One of the group shouted abuse at one of the men before a fight broke out.

Bradley punched one of the men in the face while Brandham stabbed the other man in the back and arm. The two victims defended themselves before walking to the Red Lion pub.

The stabbing victim went to hospital the next day where he received stitches for his arm wound.

The court heard that on the same night Brandham was seen in possession of a knife at The Chequers Inn pub in Hucknall and threatened a customer with it. He was also seen waving the knife around in the street later on.

It also heard that Brandham assaulted a man in a nightclub in Bristol on May 7 2017, punching him and knocking him unconscious. A short time later Brandham punched a doorman who had detained him as he tried to leave the club.

Speaking after Brandham and Bradley were sentenced on Thursday, Police Investigatory Officer Mark Titley said: “The victims of the assault in Hucknall were very fortunate not have suffered even more serious injuries.

“We hope the criminal behaviour order imposed on Brandham reassures the Hucknall community that we will not tolerate knife crime and we will take robust action to pursue and prosecute offenders.

“The message is clear - there is no need to carry a knife in Nottinghamshire and they are not welcome in our communities.

“Carrying a knife can increase your chances of becoming a victim, and even your own knife being used on you. There is a high chance you will get caught by the police and you will be prosecuted for it, which can have such a huge impact on the rest of your life.”

