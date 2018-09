Police are concerned for the safety of a 34 year old man who went missing from the Bestwood area.

Blessing Magore is black and is described as slim build, 5ft 8 to 5ft 11 tall, black hair.

He was reported missing on Friday.

It is not known what Blessing was last wearing.

If you have seen Blessing or know where he might be, call Nottinghamshire Police 101, quoting incident number 99 of 7 September 2018. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.