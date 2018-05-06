MISSING: Officers concerned for safety of Nottinghamshire teenager

Have you seen this missing teenager from Nottinghamshire?

Officers are concerned for the safety of 16-year-old Annaliese Dexter after she was last seen in Carrington area of Nottingham at 8am on Friday (May 4).

She is of slim build and adound 5ft 4ins tall.

She is described as having long blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black crop top, black jeans and grey/black trainers.

She may have the same red coat as in the image also.

If you have seen Annaliese or have any information about her whereabouts, call police on 101, quoting incident number 1159 of 05/05/18.