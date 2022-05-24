The Fire Brigades Union branded a 27 per cent increase in fire fatalities across England ‘terrifying’ and urged the Government to stem cuts to firefighting services.

Home Office statistics show seven people died as a result of fires attended by Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service last year, up from three in 2020, but in line with 2019.

Fire fatalities in Nottinghamshire peaked in 2018, when 10 lives were lost.

Crews in Nottinghamshire received some 3,253 fire callouts last year

Andy Macey, NFRS area manager for response, said: “We are working hard to reduce the number of people lost to fire, as we know the devasting impact fatal fires have on families and communities.

“Our fire prevention activity is a key part of our work to keep people safe. In 2021/22 we were above the national average in delivering more than 13,000 Safe and Well visits to vulnerable people in Nottinghamshire, helping people stay safe from fires and other emergencies.

“We continuously monitor data available to us to put resources in the places where they are needed, so we can be there for people when they need us most.”

Nationally, there were 280 fire fatalities in 2021 – the highest number since 2017, when the Grenfell Tower disaster occurred, claiming 72 lives.

There were 98 deaths between October and December, the most recorded for the period since 2008.

A Home Office spokesman said annual deaths remained down on historic figures, having fallen by 12 per cent compared with 2011.

The FBU called the rising number of deaths an ‘utter tragedy’, but said it is not surprising, given Government cuts to firefighting services over the last decade.

Branding Westminster responsible, Matt Wrack, FBU general secretary, said: “The Government has cut about 11,000 firefighters since 2010 and response times have lengthened.

“This should serve as a real wake-up call – as if they needed yet another.”

The increase in deaths in Nottinghamshire follows a rise in fire callouts, with crews attending some 3,253 last year, up from 2,990 in 2020.

There were 94 fire-related casualties – of those, 43 required hospital treatment.