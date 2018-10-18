More than 2,500 Nottinghamshire teenagers face compulsory resits after failing English and maths GCSEs

More than a third of 16-year-olds in Nottinghamshire failed to pass their English and maths GCSEs this year, according to the Department for Education (DfE).

Figures for the 2017-18 academic year show that 34 per cent of students didn’t reach the required passing grade in English and maths.

More than 2,500 students will have to resit their GCSE English and maths exams. Photo: PA/David Davies

Those 2,534 students are now facing compulsory resits in June next year.

A total of 7,497 students took their GCSEs this year and most of the exams are now graded on a 1-9 scale under the new system.

A pass grade, previously a C, is now a four, with the top score of nine reflecting the need for a grade higher than the previous A*.

The Government has defined a grade five as a ‘strong pass’, which would fall between a B and a C in the old system.

Girls were more successful than boys, with 70 per cent of girls achieving a grade four or above in English and maths compared with 63 per cent of boys.

The gap narrowed at grade 5 and above, with 48 per cent of girls getting a ‘strong pass’ compared with 43 per cent of boys.

The Association of School and College Leaders, an education union, said that publishing how many pupils achieved a ‘strong pass’ is “an extremely confusing message for young people, their parents and employers”.

Geoff Barton, the association’s general secretary, said: “The result is that many young people will have felt deflated and uncertain after taking this summer’s exams, despite having worked their hardest.

“It cannot be right that we have a system which leaves so many students feeling crushed, rather than proud.”

Pupil attainment at GCSE level and individual pupils’ progress since starting secondary schools also form part of the school ranking system.

GCSE students in Nottinghamshire had overall attainment scores that were slightly better than the scores of other students in the East Midlands , and in line with the national average.

Progress scores show that a typical GCSE student from the area did about as well as other pupils in England who started secondary school with similar results at Key Stage Two.

The DfE wants more 16-year-olds to take English Baccalaureate (EBacc) subjects - English language, English literature, maths, history, geography, modern languages and the sciences.

The proportion of students taking at least five EBacc subjects, and their average scores, now contribute to school league tables.

The Government wants to see 90 per cent of students taking the five ‘pillars’ of the EBacc - English, maths, science, history or geography and a modern language - by 2025.

But in Lincolnshire less than half of the pupils opted for the EBacc.

The National Education Union (NEU), which represents teachers, said that the Government’s 90 per cent target is “delusional” and should be abandoned, arguing that the EBacc restricts subject choice for young people.

Nansi Ellis, NEU assistant general secretary, said: “Since 2010 too many young people have been pushed onto inappropriate subject pathways and denied the opportunity to thrive in other valuable and challenging subjects.

“The EBacc policy is squeezing subjects such as art, music, technology and drama out of the curriculum, and must be stopped.”

Ms Ellis also said that the performance measures used by the DfE to create school league tables are “not an accurate or reliable indicator of school effectiveness”.

She said: “Schools and colleges are worth so much more than data alone can ever demonstrate.

“The DfE should stop using accountability measures in this flawed, damaging and inaccurate way.”

The DfE said that its reforms were ensuring rising standards, including more pupils taking the EBacc subjects that best keep their options open.

Nick Gibbs MP, Minister for School Standards, commented: “This is a testament to the hard work of pupils and our teachers, who rose to the challenge of our reformed GCSEs and A-levels this summer.

“These new qualifications will ensure pupils have the knowledge and skills they need for future success, and that every child is able to realise their full potential.”