With the EuroMillions jackpot at £201 million, new statistics show which numbers appear most often – and which are long overdue.

With Friday’s EuroMillions jackpot climbing to £201 million, players are looking for every possible edge. Official statistics reveal which numbers have come up most often, which are long overdue, and which combinations tend to appear together.

If you want to cover more combinations without picking them all yourself, syndicate play can help. This deal gives you 500 EuroMillions entries plus Millionaire Maker tickets for just £9, boosting your chances while splitting the cost.

Most frequently drawn main numbers (all-time)

50 has been drawn 54 times, while 4 and 21 have both appeared 47 times. Other frequent picks include 19, with 46 appearances, and 12, with 45.

The long shots — least drawn numbers

At the other end of the table, 28 has only been drawn 26 times. Others that rarely show up include 48 (29 times), 27 (30 times), and both 10 and 34 (31 times).

Hot, cold and overdue numbers (past 12 months)

Recent hot picks include 29, 42, 47, 49 and 8, with Lucky Stars 9 and 5. Cold numbers include 26, 5, 31, 40 and 43, plus Lucky Stars 11 and 4. The most overdue is 11, last drawn 51 draws ago, followed by 31 (36 draws), 10 (25 draws), 14 (23 draws) and 20 (21 draws).

Number pairings that stand out

Some combinations show up together more often than chance might suggest. In the past year, 19 and 45 have been drawn as a pair, as have 23 and 24, and 9 and 50.

One way to improve your chances without spending more per line is by joining a EuroMillions syndicate. By pooling entries and sharing any winnings, you can cover far more number combinations for the same outlay.

These statistics don’t guarantee a win, but they offer an insight into how the draw has played out over time. For many, combining these trends with a syndicate approach feels like the most sensible way to get in on the action ahead of Friday’s massive jackpot.

