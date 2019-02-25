MP column: Alex Norris on his work on behalf of seasonal workers’ rights

Brexit has dominated the headlines but while we give the Government time to secure the changes they have promised I have been pushing on with other matters, writes Alex Norris MP. Last week, I was able to lead an important debate on the Seasonal Agricultural Workers Scheme (SAWS). Since I was elected, I have been proud to play my part in combatting modern slavery.

In the UK, modern slavery cases rose by 35 per cent from 2016 to17, with agriculture one of the worst affected sectors. This debate was an opportunity for me to highlight the risks the SAWS presents. The Home Secretary announced the scheme last September to alleviate labour shortages during peak production periods by employing migrant workers for up to six months. While the scheme presents a major opportunity for a post-Brexit Britain to demonstrate its preservation of workers’ rights, it also carries the risk of exploitation. The scheme risks labour abuse and exploitation, with a possible escalation to human trafficking.

Workers on this scheme are at risk of debt bondage. When seeking low paying jobs in the UK migrants are often forced to seek loans from unreliable lenders at the risk of intimidation and violence. Under the previous iteration of the SAWS which ended in 2013, workers were subject to abuse and reported utter deprivation. Therefore, it was crucial to highlight the risks of the SAWS at this debate in order to avoid the mistakes of the old scheme and to ensure no system perpetuates exploitation against migrant workers.

The Government needs to ensure workers on the scheme will have access to public funds to ensure that workers are not charged for accommodation and fuel if their paid hours fall below an acceptable limit per week.

We need meaningful enforcement and that the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority must be properly resourced in order to ensure that this scheme does not lead to modern slavery.

As our country faces this major change, we must set ourselves a high standard where we lead by example and close the gaps in the system that allow abuse to prevail.

It is easy to get swept up by Brexit, but my fellow MPs and I continue to do other important work regardless.