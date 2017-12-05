MP visits small businesses as part of government initiative

MP Mark Spencer has been visiting small businesses as part of the Governments initiative – Small Business Saturday.

Mark met with family business Morton’s Farm Tea Rooms in Papplewick.

The tea rooms have been open a year now and are open Friday, Saturday and Sundays and are dog friendly. Mark said: “I am proud to see how Small Business Saturday continues to inspire communities and how small businesses make neighbourhoods feel like home.

“We’ve seen first-hand that when small businesses thrive, our neighbourhood’s, towns and cities thrive.

“So I encourage everyone to visit the diverse range of small businesses that make up the fabric of their communities.”