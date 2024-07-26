Much-loved Loughborough coffee shop and bakery to open in Nottingham
Located at Low Pavement in a Grade II listed building, which was previously a bank, the new 3,500-square-foot site will be open to the public in August, following an intensive renovation project.
Nottingham locals will soon be able to delight in Public & Plants’ popular mouth-watering menu, which includes flaky croissants, signature sourdough and tasty baked goods, as well as coffee and cold drinks. The dog-friendly coffee shop will also cater to vegan and vegetarian requirements and offer a take-out option.
David Hallam, managing director of Public & Plants, said: “Nottingham has a fantastic independent offering and a lively city centre, filled with professionals, students and families, making it the perfect location for our first site outside Leicestershire.
“Our coffee shop offers a communal space for everyone, whether it's friends catching up over coffee, someone looking for a quiet space to read a book, or a student working in between classes. The rise in popularity of brunch has also meant that our coffee shop often has an incredible buzz all week long too.”
The inspiration for the new coffee shop is described as ‘Japan meets Copenhagen’, and will feature earthy tones, vintage antiques and many of the original features of the iconic Nottingham listed building.
Similar to its other coffee shop in Leicestershire, the upcoming Nottingham site will be filled with a plethora of houseplants, provided by The Flower Plant, an independent florist in Sileby, known for its eclectic mix of houseplants and handmade pots, which will be available to purchase on-site.
David added: “We love to celebrate individuality, which is why each of our sites has a totally unique interior, however, visitors will still find the same fantastic experience many have come to expect from us. Our upcoming Nottingham site is certainly set to be something special, and we can’t wait to welcome locals to our exciting second home later this summer.”
To find out more about Public and Plants and its much-anticipated Nottingham launch, visit: ourpublic.co.uk/ or follow @Publicandplants on Instagram and Facebook
