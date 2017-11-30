Nasal spray vaccine stops spread of flu to Notts children

Parents of young children across the county are reminded to make sure their child is protected from flu this winter by getting them vaccinated.

In some areas, the county’s flu vaccination rates are lower for youngsters than this time last year and lagging behind the national target of 40 per cent.

The vaccine, which is administered as a nasal spray, helps protect children against flu and serious complications such as bronchitis and pneumonia, and by association any vulnerable friends of relatives that they may come into contact with.

This year, the flu vaccine is being offered to:

n Children aged two and three years

n Children in reception class and school years one, two, three and four

n Children with a health condition that puts them at greater risk of flu

Youngsters aged two and three years old will be given the vaccination at their local GP, usually by the practice nurse. Those as school will have the vaccination there.

Councillor Stuart Wallace, chairman of Nottinghamshire County Council’s adult social care and public health committee, said: “Flu can be spread more easily by children, especially to vulnerable relatives such as grandparents, those with heart or lung conditions and pregnant family members.

“With Christmas on the horizon, grandparents are more at risk of catching the flu virus from their grandchildren if they’ve not been vaccinated. There is still time to get your child vaccinated before the flu season reaches its peak.”

The vaccine last year reduced children’s risk of flu by 65 per cent according to Public Health England.