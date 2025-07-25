National award joy for company supporting young people in Ashfield

Ideas4Careers has won the UK Career Development Award 2025 - Careers Programme in an Education Setting

A company inspiring young people with the job opportunities on their own doorstep has been given a reason to celebrate.

Ideas4Careers, a leading career guidance company, has won the UK Career Development Award 2025 - Careers Programme in an Education Setting for its design, delivery and impact on the Aspiring Careers Ashfield project.

This recognises the success of the initiative, delivered on behalf Ashfield Council and funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Ideas4Careers has a mission to bridge the gap between education and industry, ensuring that every young person has the tools to succeed.

Michelle Taylor, managing director of Ideas4Careers, said: “From hosting parent engagement events and delivering teacher training to co-ordinating workplace visits and staging the flagship science and technology careers expo Reach for the Stars,held at the new Sherwood Observatory, we’ve empowered schools to forge lasting, meaningful connections with local employers.

“This recognition means so much because it highlights the power of collaboration in transforming futures - especially in communities like Ashfield where opportunity can feel out of reach.

"It’s a celebration of what’s possible when education, industry and careers professionals come together to inspire the next generation.”

Coun Matthew Relf (Ash Ind), the council’s executive lead member for growth, regeneration and local planning, said: “I would like to congratulate Ideas4Careers on winning this fantastic national award.

"This programme has been a real inspiration for teaching our young people about all of the opportunities that are right on their doorstep here in Ashfield.

“They have also met industry leaders and heard from them about their personal work journey.

"We are proud to have worked with Ideas4Careers on this project and supported them in any way we can.

“This award is thoroughly deserved and I look forward to seeing how this project continues to help shape young minds.”