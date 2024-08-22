National Church of England Academy GCSE results 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

National Church of England Academy students celebrate fantastic GCSE Results.

National Church of England Academy part of the Minster Trust for Education (MITRE) is proud to announce that our students have achieved excellent GCSE results this year, continuing our tradition of strong academic performance and commitment to fostering a supportive learning environment. The hard work and dedication of our students, coupled with the unwavering support of our staff and parents, have culminated in these remarkable achievements. Throughout the year and examination period teaching staff and support staff have commented on and recognised the exceptional work ethic of this very special year group.

There were a number of notable successes today from National students, including Bethany who achieved eight grade 8s and a grade 6, Rhoda who achieved three grade 9s, five grade 8s and a grade 7. The most improved student was Maisie who achieved three grade 8s, two grade 7s, two grade 6s and two grade 5s making a huge amount of progress across key stage three and four.

Headline Results:

Maisie and her proud mother

43% of students achieved grades 9-5 (in English and maths)

62% of students achieved grades 9-4 (in English and maths)

66% of grades at grade 4 or better across all subjects

18 students achieved one or more grades 9 (top grade)

Quote from Headteacher:

"We are incredibly proud of our students' accomplishments this year. These results reflect their perseverance, resilience, and determination to succeed. Our teachers have worked tirelessly to provide high-quality education and support, and it's wonderful to see such impressive outcomes. Congratulations to all our students, and a heartfelt thank you to our dedicated staff and supportive parents for their invaluable contributions," said Martin Brailsford

Quote from Chair of Governors:

Well done Rhoda!

"As Chair of Governors, I am delighted to see our students achieve such excellent results. This success is a testament to the strong leadership of our headteacher, the hard work of our teachers, and the commitment of our students. We are proud to be a part of a school community that continually strives for excellence and supports each student in reaching their full potential. Well done to everyone involved," said Kirsty Cowley

National Church of England Academy is committed to providing high-quality education and fostering a nurturing environment for students to thrive academically, socially, and personally. Our dedicated staff, comprehensive curriculum, and extensive extracurricular programs ensure that each student receives a well-rounded education. We are very much looking forward to welcoming a high proportion of students from year 11 to enjoy further success at our sixth form.

The academy invites any students yet to secure a place with a post 16 provider for this September or is considering their post-GCSE options to visit www.hsfc-ac.org.uk or email [email protected] for more information.

For more information about the National Church of England Academy, visit: www.nationalacademy.org.uk