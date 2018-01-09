New chief operating officer at Sherwood Forest Hospitals

Sherwood Forest Hospitas Trust has appointed a new chief operating officer

Simon Barton, a local resident with more than 20 years NHS experience started his new role as chief operating officer at Sherwood Forest Hospitals last week, Tuesday January 2.

Mr Barton, who lives in the Newark and Sherwood area, has over two decades worth of NHS experience at a variety of Trusts across London, Liverpool, Nottingham and most recently University Hospitals Leicester NHS Trust where he was Director of Operational Improvement.

Key achievements in his career include a track record of achieving improvements in patient waiting times in Nottingham, whilst delivering improvements in productivity and financial improvement during his time at Leicester – both by engaging staff and patients.

Simon said: “Sherwood Forest is my local Trust and I’m so pleased to be working alongside Sherwood Forest Hospitals colleagues and its partners to improve the health and care system that looks after myself, my friends and family.”

Richard Mitchell, Sherwood Forest Hospitals chief executive said: “I am confident that in Simon we have found a great addition who will help us focus on providing outstanding care day in, day out for our patients.”