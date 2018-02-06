New forensic services going from strength to strength

While forensic services have recently been in the national news with the collapse of Key Forensic Services (KFS), EMSOU-Forensic Services is going from strength to strength.

Working with partner Cellmark, EMSOU-FS has achieved UKAS accreditation for the lab in Nottinghamshire, to deliver a rapid DNA service.

The new laboratory went live on Wednesday, January 31, removing delays incurred by transporting exhibits across the country, and enabling analysis on site.

And it is already achieving ground-breaking results in identifying suspects.

For the first time in the country, an accredited environment from the private sector (Cellmark) in a public sector building obtained, searched and identified a full DNA profile, for the suspect in a burglary in Nottinghamshire – all within less than 48 hours.

Head of EMSOU-FS, Andrew Price, said: “Nationally there have been delays of several days in turning around DNA samples. With our new set-up here in Nottinghamshire, we have been able to receive the DNA swabs on a Wednesday afternoon, analyse and run them through the system, with a full profile hit by lunchtime on Friday.

“Working so closely with Cellmark means that we are a one-stop shop for recovering DNA, searching it and chemically treating the exhibit for fingerprints in parallel. This means we can respond even more effectively to the needs of policing across the East Midlands.”

CC Craig Guildford said: “I am extremely proud of the EMSOU-FS and all their hard work with Cellmark to achieve the results that we are all starting to see. Having them in one place reduces delays, which will improve service delivery.

“The first sample put through the system for a burglary here in Nottinghamshire, has come back with a positive result and my officers will now be seeking to arrest the individual responsible. This is also fantastic news for the public as it means offenders who have committed crimes, are being identified quicker, which will result in them being processed through the criminal justice system more swiftly.”

Nottinghamshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Paddy Tipping, said: “I’m really encouraged by this work and the team’s capabilities, as evidenced by this first full DNA profile hit since launching. Such a swift and efficient service will help the police to catch criminals and deal with them at the earliest opportunity, limiting their ability to inflict further damage on our communities. Ultimately, this also means fewer people will be spared the trauma of becoming a victim of crime.

“I’m very proud to see this unique public and private sector partnership getting off to such a positive start, illustrating once again the pioneering approach of the East Midlands forces.”