New plan to reopen shut Ashfield recycling site

An Ashfield recycling centre could be reopened to tackle “deteriorating” streets and a rise in flytipping.

The Sutton Household Waste Recycling Centre, off Sutton Road, Huthwaite, was closed July 2010 – but could now be reopened.

Nottinghamshire County Council which operates recycling centres in the county, has said it is “currently investigating the potential” of reopening it.

Councillor Tom Hollis, county council member for Sutton west, which covers the area, said: “One of the biggest complaints I receive from residents is about the state of our streets.

“Dozens of residents have been in touch to ask about reopening the tip on Sutton Road.

“It’s no surprise that since it closed, the state of our environment has deteriorated.

“Added to the shrinking of the bins, the lack of tip has negatively affected our area.”

In the latest report of fly-tipping, Ashfield District Council recorded a 11.6 percent increase from the April 2016 to March 2017 period, when there were 799 reports, to and April 2017 to March 2018, when there were 892 reports.

Sutton’s current closest recycling centres include Sidings Road, Kirkby, and Kestral Road, Mansfield.

Councillor John Cottee, council communities and place committee chairman, said: “I can confirm that council officers are currently investigating the potential of reopening the Sutton recycling centre.

“A report on the subject is programmed to be considered at the communities and place committee meeting in July.”

The issue was brought up by Coun Hollis after the county council budgeted £3 million for a new recycling centre in West Bridgeford.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, new leader of Ashfield District Council said: “All we want is fairness.

“It is not right that Ashfield has seen its tip close, only for the county council to spend £3 million on a new one. It makes sense to reopen the tip.

“I’m sure this can happen quickly at minimal cost.”