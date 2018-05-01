New police dog 'Tommy' is on the beat in Nottinghamshire

A new police dog with 'great potential' and police constable have joined forces to make the streets of Nottinghamshire a safer place.

PC Gav Berry and police dog (PD) Tommy are the newest duo to join the Nottinghamshire Police's dog section.

PC Berry has been a licensed dog handler at the force since 2009 and served most of that time alongside PD Leo.

When Leo retired 18-months-ago, PC Berry worked in various other parts of the force, but decided he couldn’t stay away.

After a two week re-handling course, he was paired up with newly licensed PD Tommy, an 18-month-old Dutch Herder.

Leo, a Malinois X German Shepard, now lives a life of luxury at home with Gavin’s family.

However, PD Tommy has his kennel in the garden and lives a much more structured life to get him used to his life as a police dog.

He completed his first two night shifts last week and spent it getting used to searching gardens and travelling in the car at high speed.

PC Berry said: “Leo and Tommy get on really well…now. I competed a few times at National level with Leo and I’m hoping I can do the same with Tommy, especially following the great success Matt Rogers had at the National trials a few weeks ago. I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

Dog Section Sergeant Andy Downie said: “It’s great to have Gav back, he’s a great handler and he and Tommy have bonded really well. Tommy is a young dog with great potential and I’m confident that combined with Gav’s experience and knowledge, they will make a great team.”