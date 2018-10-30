A man who was twice caught growing cannabis at a property in Nottingham has been jailed.

William Francis, 51, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on October 26 2018, and pleaded guilty to three counts of producing a Class B drug, two counts of offering to supply a Class A drug, one count of supply of a Class B drug and one of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

Nottingham man who formerly lived in Bestwood is jailed for growing cannabis

Francis, formerly of Padstow Road, Bestwood, was sentenced to a total of three years in prison.

A police officer attended what was then Francis’s address in Basford Road, old Basford, on January 30 2017 and found 48 cannabis plants in the basement.

Then in April, while enquiries were ongoing, a further warrant recovered 32 plants at the same address.

On both occasions scales, cash and other drugs paraphernalia were also found along with evidence of Francis offering to supply heroin and cocaine.

PC Richard Johnson said: “As a society we should not tolerate illegal drug use and at Nottinghamshire Police we do everything we can to support that by prosecuting those who produce and deal in drugs.“Anyone who has suspicions about someone growing, producing or dealing in drugs can report it to us.”